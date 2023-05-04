New audio drama airing 4th May 2023 at 18.00

Jumping for Joy by Rachel Walshe

A young woman decides to end her life on high point by jumping off a building before her happiness can turn sour. However just as she is about to jump, she is stopped by a man calling himself the Angel of Death, and it seems he rather she stay alive.

Directed by Anna Nugent

Eva – Rachel Walshe

Jamie – Paul Nugent

Joy – Jessie Doyle

Mona – Jade Jordan

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.