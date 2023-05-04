Jumping for Joy
New audio drama airing 4th May 2023 at 18.00
Jumping for Joy by Rachel Walshe
A young woman decides to end her life on high point by jumping off a building before her happiness can turn sour. However just as she is about to jump, she is stopped by a man calling himself the Angel of Death, and it seems he rather she stay alive.
Directed by Anna Nugent
Eva – Rachel Walshe
Jamie – Paul Nugent
Joy – Jessie Doyle
Mona – Jade Jordan
Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.