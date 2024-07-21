Near FM drama nominated for writing award

Near FM audio drama High Spirits and its author Méabh de Brún have been nominated for a prestigious Zebbie Award. The awards which are bestowed by The Writers Guild of Ireland, celebrates the best of Irish writing at the annual Zebbie Awards. A live, multi-hosted ceremony in Dublin’s Sugar Club, where writers of exceptional work in Theatre, Television Drama, Continuing Drama, Short Film, Feature Film, Radio and Animation are recognised. Méabh is nominated in the Best Radio & Audio Drama Script category.

High Spirits was made as part of Near FM’s New Drama Hour series, promoting the work of women writers in Ireland. Previous awards include Best Radio Drama for Petals at the Celtic Media Awards in 2020. You can listen to High Spirits here