“Togetherness” Audio Drama

Airing Friday 17th May – 19.00

New drama from Jonathan Hughes airs Firday the 17th May at 19.00.

‘Togetherness’ tells the story of the narcissistic Dervla who on her agony aunt style podcast ‘Wagon Wheel’ with her long suffering co-host Fidelma recounts the onesided story of a recent breakup with girlfriend Megan while a confused call in listener tries to make sense of the meandering tale.

Written and Directed by Jonathan Hughes

Dervla – Sorcha Curley

Fidelma – Andrea Kelly

Megan – Juliette Crosby

Keven/Deco/Server – Finbarr Doyle

Jonathan Hughes is an award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker based in Limerick City. His scripts have received backing from Screen Ireland, RTE, Galway Film Centre, Clones Film Festival and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council among others. He holds an MA in Script Writing from Goldsmiths University of London where he received a scholarship to study. In 2019, he was nominated for the prestigious Discovery Award at the Virgin Media Dublin Film Festival. In 2022, he was offered a place on the Channel 4 Screenwriting mentorship scheme when his script finished in the top 1% of applications.

Made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.