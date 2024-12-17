drama, Latest, Programmes

Dead Platoon

More in drama:

Dead Platoon can be heard on Friday, July 18th at 7pm.

Dead Platoon Imagining by Early Career Artist, Evan McLoughlin

Young men, think twice before whipping out your spray paints after dark, hoping to have some fun at the expense of the defenseless dead in that old local cemetery near you.

Dead Platoon a new radio drama, written and produced by Berni Dwan, directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh, with sound tech by Declan McGlade, will convince you that this anti-social behaviour is not a good idea, so go kick a football instead. Let’s just say that nobody is ever as dead as they seem, and you don’t want to be disturbing their beauty sleep, do you?

Dead Platoon cast and crew – Front Row Left to Right: Ashleigh Dorrell (Becky), Hannah Brady (Felicity), Julie Crowe (Queenie). Middle Row Left to Right: Noni Stapleton (Norah), Bairbre Ní Chaoimh (Director). Back Row Left to Right: Declan McGlade (Sound Management), Hilda Fay (Tracey), Ben Waddell (Adam), Mark O’Regan (Angel Gabriel), Daniel Monaghan (Eamon, Michael James Ford (Major Rightpain).

Made with the support of Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee, Dead Platoon can be heard on Friday, July 18th at 7pm.

Latest on Listen Again

International Writers Network: Jonathan Young and Dean Monaghan

Welcome to this week’s episode of International Writers Network. Two amazing Writers joins the platform expressing their art.  If you have a good memory record your school days like a [...]

Balance With The World: Seabed Sanctuary

  Name: Rob Monaghan, Darren, and Dolf D’Hondt Name of the organisation: Seabed Sanctuary Topic discussed: “Restoring Life Below the Surface: The Vision of SeaBed Sanctuary in Bantry Bay – a [...]

Lifeline: French Air Traffic Controllers Strikes

At 10:30 today, Myra Gleeson spoke to Brian Joyce about the French Air Traffic Controllers strikes. While Air Traffic Controls are on strike, all Irish aircraft’s must get permission to [...]

Lifeline: National Botanic Gardens

This morning at 10:00 Myra Gleeson speaks to Glynn Anderson, the Head Guide with the National Botanic Gardens, about the guided daily tours from Wild Garden Adventures each day in [...]

Northside Today: Orbit 2025

Aisling Claffey, Camp Chief of Orbit 2025, talks to Emma Farrell to discuss Orbit 2025, which is a spaced themed international camp happening in August. [...]

Northside Today: Citizens Information 

Anita Miguel from Citizens Information joins Emma Farrell to discuss the Susi Grant. [...]

Northside Today: College or Career?

Lisa O Connell, M.D of Forus Training joins Emma Farrell to discuss “College or Career?” as record Leaving Cert Year sparks rethink. [...]

Not The Greatest Show – The Sick Edition

Join Jaye in a self-pity party of stage & screen showtunes on the theme of being caught by The Lurgy. There’s a quick reprise as the ‘Soon-To-Be-World-Famous Double Triple Bill’ [...]