Dead Platoon Imagining by Early Career Artist, Evan McLoughlin

Young men, think twice before whipping out your spray paints after dark, hoping to have some fun at the expense of the defenseless dead in that old local cemetery near you.

Dead Platoon a new radio drama, written and produced by Berni Dwan, directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh, with sound tech by Declan McGlade, will convince you that this anti-social behaviour is not a good idea, so go kick a football instead. Let’s just say that nobody is ever as dead as they seem, and you don’t want to be disturbing their beauty sleep, do you?

Dead Platoon cast and crew – Front Row Left to Right: Ashleigh Dorrell (Becky), Hannah Brady (Felicity), Julie Crowe (Queenie). Middle Row Left to Right: Noni Stapleton (Norah), Bairbre Ní Chaoimh (Director). Back Row Left to Right: Declan McGlade (Sound Management), Hilda Fay (Tracey), Ben Waddell (Adam), Mark O’Regan (Angel Gabriel), Daniel Monaghan (Eamon, Michael James Ford (Major Rightpain).

Made with the support of Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee, Dead Platoon can be heard on Friday, July 18th at 7pm.