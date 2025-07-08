New Drama Hour – Series 5

Our award winning audio drama series returns this month with 6 new plays.

Each one airs at 19.00 every Friday.

After broadcast each drama will be available here and wherever you get your podcasts.

October 31st

Home by Carol Rooney

Directed by Anna Nugent

‘Home’ is a monologue play following three generations of a Dublin family during the first half of 2020.

Eileen a Clontarf native is enjoying every moment of retirement and all the social activity she can, her niece Niamh is heading into her 50’s and feels overwhelmed with her familial and work commitments and is concerned with her son Adam’s disinterest in the impending leaving certificate.

Eileen falls and is admitted to hospital, due to her injuries she is sent to convalesce in a nursing home and lockdown then ensues, her positive outlook dwindles over the months as she unable to leave. Niamh

is still mourning the loss of her own parents from recent years and is unable to realise the reality of the struggles facing her aunt and son. Adam has recovered from childhood cancer and the loss of freedom and opportunity through lockdown impact heavily on his mental health.

Adam and Eileen share a bond not defined by age and in a time of intolerable anguish he assists her to make her own decision about her care.

November 7th

Tenterhooks by John Morton

Directed by Sarah Baxter

Tenterhooks is a darkly comic drama about two strangers, adrift in their lives who keep meeting in various suicide black spots over the course of a summer. Brid is a self-styled damsel in distress looking for a knight in shining armour to rescue her. She lives alone in a big house in the country and is searching for someone to take an interest in her life and connect with. Jimmy is a recently unemployed taxi driver who stakes out suicide spots looking for souls to rescue. He lives at home with his uncaring mother and abusive stepfather and is struggling to get a foothold on his life.

Both consistently bump into each other by chance but due to miscommunication, they struggle to create a bond. Eventually both of their lives take drastic turns for the worse as they both court death and their plights become more dire. With no help in sight, they are forced to cling to each other. But how long can either of them hang on for?

November 14th

Class of 2025 by Diandra Xavier

Directed by Anna Nugent

Anisa Kapoor is on the brink of adulthood, juggling school pressure, family expectations, and the endless chatter of her virtual assistant. When she’s asked to give a graduation speech, she must choose between perfection and honesty.

November 21st

To The Bone by David Donavan

Directed by Anna Nugent

To The Bone is a rural drama exploring the relationship between generations and changing attitudes. Jack is helping his father Bob on the family farm but longs for something more. He faces a crossroad as decisions need to be made and friendships are tested in his journey of self-discovery.

November 28th

Still We Sing by Martina Collender

Directed by Anna Nugent

Ghent, 1956, autumn. The play opens to find a small group of actors in rehearsals for Romeo and Juliet. We discover these play-actors are being led Nickolas Locke and they are rehearsing the play in brutal conditions, against all odds.

We discover this group of people have been torn from their homes, their lives, the livelihood, the identity, there dignity has been torn from them. Everything they have ever known has been ripped from them. The reason for this is the colour of the skin, there accents, where they come from, who they are, crimes they are accused of committing, none of the reasons make sense. None of these reasons are good enough. They are deeply distressed and confused by the way they are treated by the soldiers, who have come and are forcing them to live in a segregated area. The area they are living is very small, there is three building with no toilet facilities and is expected to be the home for over 1,000 people. If they were to leave they would shot. If they were to escape there is nowhere to go. There is limited food and is rationed out. Every morning they must attend a meeting led by the Commander, a man who has been chosen by the soldiers to deliver news, at these meetings they are told of news about rations, of new people arriving, of certain people expected to leave. This a source of constant worry as they never know what they will be told or not.

The soldiers who man the area, carry guns, and have fists as strong as steel, they aren’t afraid to use.

They characters in the play range from a few weeks old to 50 years old, each passing moment is ticking clock on their lives, each breath they take is bated with fear, each day is a new treat and still, they insist on rehearsing the play, still, the battle on against all odds.

December 5th

All The Way to Mars and Back by Eddie Naughton

Directed by Anna Nugent

ALL THE WAY TO MARS AND BACK is about day in the life of a community where the endemic drug problem has become a way of life. It begins with the funeral of a drug addict and ends with yet more deaths.

In between, the play points up the sinister elements that has the community in a vice like grip; the unscrupulous drug baron, the uncaring, aspiring dealers, and the dangerous, pathetic addicts who do what they must to outlive each day.

Then there are the broken parents in the community whose way of life has been altered utterly by the fact that their drug dependent sons and daughters now look on them merely as a resource to get what they want to maintain their habit.

The play offers no answers but does ask questions.

This series was made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.