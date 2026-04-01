drama

Jammie Dodgers

More in drama:

We are replaying the entire series of Jammie Dodgers starting May 22nd at 19.00 culminating with 2 brand new final episodes on the 12th and 19th of June.

Jammie Dodgers by Ciara Gillan is a workplace comedy set in Berlin about a group of office temps from various countries (Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, the U.S.) who are determined to do as little work as possible, outsmart their manipulative boss, delay adult responsibility and not sleep with each other. They fail on all counts. Jammie Dodgers is a show that explores that time in your early twenties when, despite your best efforts, you start becoming an adult and making the choices that will determine your future.

Directed by Anna Nugent

Made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.

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