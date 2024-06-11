Fingers Crossed

Friday June 14th at 19.00

A new audio drama by Colette Cullen.

Two very different couples meet in the waiting room of a fertility clinic – Adam and Sarah for their fifth IVF cycle, Rachel and Fiona for their first. As they pass the time chit chatting there are some surprising revelations.

Cast:

Emma Dargan-Reid as Jessica

Siobhan Callaghan as Jess

Lesley Conroy as Sara

Jed Murray as Adam

Directed by Colette Cullen

Made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.