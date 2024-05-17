Green Horizons is a Climate Action Radio Series produced by Near FM and Transition Year Students in Mount Temple Comprehensive School in North Dublin. Jack Evans, Sadie Marley, Ben Forrest, and Eoin Butler will bring us in a journey to learn how we can make a positive contribution to the fight against Climate Change.

Over the course of the series, Jack, Ben, Sadie and Eoin will be talking to experts in the area of Climate, Energy, Biodiversity, Food Waste, Circular Economy and much more…

To listen to the series, subscribe to the podcast here.

Made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.