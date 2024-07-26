Live from the Rose Festival

Join Near FM on Tuesday July 30th from 2.00-5.00pm for a fun filled three hour programme we recorded at the yearly Rose Festival in St Anne’s Park. We hear from representatives of local community groups and various guests such as Deputy Lord Mayor Donna Cooney, Louise Tobin (Senior Librarian, Libraries in the community, Dublin City), Melissa Dowling (Purple Cloud Family Business), Stephen Kealy (DCC Sports and Leisure Facilities), Molly Aylesbury (Wildflower Walk in St Anne’s Park), Heather Gray (Art Maker Dublin), Declan Rice (District Officer, Fire Brigade Dublin), Rob Gandola (DCC Biodiversity village, Herpetological Society of Ireland), Craig Benton (DCC Biodiversity village), Jan Brierton (Dublin poet and spoken word artist), Mícheál Ó’Nualláin (Baile Átha Cliath Le Gaeilge) and Andy Coogan of the Brian Boru Band.

Production team: George Mulcahy, Joe Byrne, Debbie McMahon, Gay Graham, Gabor Zajzon, Jaye Palmer, Mercedes Lopez, Declan McGlade, Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp.

Made with the support Dublin City Council.