The Hugh Lane Concert series – Korros Ensemble

Broadcasting Tuesday July 15th at 2pm –

Near FM presents episode 36 in our Hugh Lane Concert series with Korros Ensemble. The ensemble perform with the beautiful and unusual combination of flute, clarinet and harp. In the concert we hear works by Astor Piazzolla, Claude Debussy, Elizabeth Poston, Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Camille Saint-Saëns. The concert is interspersed with an in depth interview between the musicians and Mary Barnecutt. We also hear audience reaction. Recorded in the beautiful surrounds of the Sculpture Hall in the Hugh Lane Galley on Sunday June 22nd 2025.

Credits – Concert and radio programme mixed by Paul Loughran, Interview and presentation by Mary Barnecutt, Concert recorded by Paul Loughran Gabor Zajzon, production support from Cáit Boyce Willis, audience reaction by Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp.  Made with the support of Coimisiún Na Mean with the Television License fee.

Concert Programme – Astor Piazzolla – Libertango // Claude Debussy – 2 Arabesques // Elizabeth Poston – Trio Piacevole, Molto moderato, Dolce delicato, Vivace scherzando // Cheryl Frances-Hoad – Vocalise // Camille Saint-Saens – Danse Macabr

Korros Ensemble – Comprising the beautiful and unusual combination of Flute, Clarinet and Harp, the Korros Ensemble has been performing together since its formation in 2001 during the musicians’ studies at the Royal Academy of Music. The Korros Ensemble has performed in chamber music festivals across the UK and internationally and has recorded two albums, the most recent for Convivium Records celebrating premiere recordings of works by Elizabeth Poston. Other performances include Tate Modern, St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Birr Castle, Killaloe Cathedral and the ON rbyhus and Hudiksvall Festivals, Sweden and collaborations with Ballet Rambert and Pineapple Dance Studios. With a strong vision of introducing something new and original to the chamber music world, Korros continues to cleverly rework its favourite repertoire – creating an exciting and fresh way of listening to beloved orchestral, chamber and solo works. The group performs with dynamism and flair, and the sound world they produce is lush and mesmerising. Collectively, Camilla, Nick and Eliza are highly experienced and in demand artists, having individually performed with all major UK orchestras, including Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Britten Sinfonia, Royal Opera House (on stage soloist), BBC Concert Orchestra and London Sinfonietta. They have also toured with Elton John, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Bocelli, Karl Jenkins, Bryn Terfel, and recorded with Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Katherine Jenkins, and on numerous Hollywood blockbuster soundtracks for Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman and Ennio Morricone. No strangers to Theatreland, The Korros musicians have appeared at the RSC, National Theatre, on all major West End Shows, and Eliza currently holds the flute chair for The Lion King at London’s Lyceum Theatre.

