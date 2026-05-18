Latest, musicians, Programmes, Specialist Music

Echoes and Inspirations

More in Latest:

Broadcasting Tues July 21st at 2pm

David, Joanne, and Aaron from The Fews Ensemble. Photo by Cliodhna Ryan

Near FM present Echoes and Inspirations: The Fews Ensemble at Carlingford Heritage Centre. 

Episode one features a performance of Edward Elgar’s Piano Quintet and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ On Wenlock Edge. The programme is interspersed with an interview between our host Cliodhna Ryan and tenor, Aaron O’Hare, pianist David Quigley and violinist Joanne Quigley McParland..

Presented by Cliodhna Ryan. Recorded by Adrian Hart. Produced by Paul Loughran. Listen here

Made with the support of The Arts Council.

For more on the series visit https://newrychambermusic.org/the-fews-at-carlingford/

Latest on Listen Again

Lifeline’s John Connell Spoke To Nurse Wayne Flores About His Recovery From A Rare Muscle Auto-Immune Disorder.

Wayne Flores spoke to Lifeline’a John Connell about his time in Clontarf Hospital, where he had spent four months as a patient building up his body strength, after suffering from [...]

Roots & Blues Festival, Aug 7-9th, 2026

Paula Wiseman chats with Paul Byrne about this years “Roots & Blues Festival“, Aug 7-9th, 2026. [...]

Singer/Songwriter, Jack Lukeman

  Paula Wiseman chats with singer/songwriter, Jack Lukeman. [...]

Actor, Michael Mullen Chats About New Short Film, “A KNOCK AT YOUR DOOR”.

Paula Wiseman chats with actor, Michael Mullen about a new shorth film, “A KNOCK AT YOUR DOOR“.   [...]

Swords Toastmasters Meets Every Second Monday Of The Septemer To June. From 8pm To 10Pm

Myra Gleeson chats Amanda O’Hara a member of the Swords Toastmasters Club. The club meets in the Forest Little Golf Club. Forest Road, Swords K67K825. [...]

Citizen’s Information

Jackie Haughey from Citizens Information joins Emma Farrell to discuss Employment Schemes. [...]

Irish Girl Guides 115th Anniversary

Amy McAuley, Senior branch member with the Irish Girl Guides, joins Emma Farrell to discuss the organisation’s 115th anniversary. [...]

Remembering Connie O’Reilly

Donie Tarrant is joined in Studio by Declan Cahill and Dara Duffy as they remember and pay tribute to their friend, the Near FM presenter Connie O’Reilly [...]