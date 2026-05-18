Near FM present Echoes and Inspirations: The Fews Ensemble at Carlingford Heritage Centre.

Episode one features a performance of Edward Elgar’s Piano Quintet and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ On Wenlock Edge. The programme is interspersed with an interview between our host Cliodhna Ryan and tenor, Aaron O’Hare, pianist David Quigley and violinist Joanne Quigley McParland..