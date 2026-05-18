Broadcasting Tues July 21st at 2pm
Near FM present Echoes and Inspirations: The Fews Ensemble at Carlingford Heritage Centre.
Episode one features a performance of Edward Elgar’s Piano Quintet and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ On Wenlock Edge. The programme is interspersed with an interview between our host Cliodhna Ryan and tenor, Aaron O’Hare, pianist David Quigley and violinist Joanne Quigley McParland..
Presented by Cliodhna Ryan. Recorded by Adrian Hart. Produced by Paul Loughran. Listen here
Made with the support of The Arts Council.
For more on the series visit https://newrychambermusic.org/the-fews-at-carlingford/