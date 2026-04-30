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The Hugh Lane Concert series – Episode 40

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Broadcasting on Tuesday May 26th at 2pm.

Near FM is pleased to present The Hugh Lane Concert series – Episode 40. In this programme Ficino Ensemble with special guest piper Mark Redmond will present Jubal’s Air by Kevin Volans in an exciting programme which includes Felix Mendelssohn’s jubilant String Octet. The concert is interspresred with an engaging interview with Elaine Clark (violin), Mark Redmond (pipes) and Nathan Sherman (Viola). Recorded in the Abbey Presbyterian Church, May 10th 2026.

Credits – Concert recorded by Darby Carrol. Radio series produced and mixed by Paul Loughran. Interview and presentation by Cliodhna Ryan. Production team of Paul Loughran and Jaye Palmer.

Made with the support of Coimisiún Na Mean with the Television License fee.

Thanks to Mary Barnecutt and the Sunday at Noon concert series. Thanks to all in the Abbey Presbyterian Church, Parnell Square, and all in The Hugh Lane gallery.

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