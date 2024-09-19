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Spiffing Yarns: the Strange Allure of Enid Blyton

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Broadcasting 1st, 8th and 15th of May at 7pm

New 3-part series Spiffing Yarns: the Strange Allure of Enid Blyton, is about much more than the childhood experience of reading Enid Blyton’s books and the age-old children’s classics through the eyes of older and younger readers. It’s about advocacy for children’s reading, using Enid Blyton as the springboard for a much wider discussion about modern childhood reading, shared reading, and the benefits of reading, discussed by children and teenagers, as well as by librarians, booksellers, teachers, authors, and children’s literature experts, who will attempt to deconstruct and examine critical leitmotifs in children’s literature and how they have slowly moved from political incorrectness to issues of social justice.

TY student Damian interviewing Helen (SNA)

Written and presented by Berni Dwan, with sound production by Declan McGlade.

Promotional artwork by Evan McLoughlin

Made with the support of Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee,

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