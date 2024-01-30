Seven Stages for Seven Ages

Broadcasting Every Friday at 3.30pm. From February 2nd to March 15th

Shakespeare covered the seven stages of life better than most in a speech called The Seven Ages of Man in a play called As You Like It. Shakespeare’s speech was all about boys and men, but our series is all about girls and women. Join us on our seven-week journey through the ages stopping off at all the stages from child to teenager, from mother to grandmother, from work to retirement, from multitasker to multi-talented, from social commentator to mould breaker, and everything in between. Starts on Friday Feb 2nd at 3.30pm

Pictured above, Left to right: Singer, Thomas McCarthy: Producer and Poet, Berni Dwan: Narrator and Singer, Alan O’Brien

Series developed and produced by Berni Dwan. Audio production by Declan McGlade

Made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.