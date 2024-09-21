Unearthed, Dublin working class literary voices

Broadcasting every Friday at 3.30pm, starts Friday October 11th.

Unearthed is a five part series that captures a wide diversity of Dubliners reading their original poetry and prose. In many cases we hear Dublin working class accents and voices not often associated with the literary world. Many of the writers featured are drawn from the Working Class Writing Archive (WCWA).

Through performance and discussion, we celebrate their writing and examine why writing from this background is often excluded from the mainstream Arts sector. We’ll also hear from practitioners, academics and established writers from working class backgrounds.

Thank you to all the contributors – Emma Penney, Sophie Meehan, Jenny Derbyshire, Madge O’Callaghan, Maeve McKenna, Hazel Hogan, All Together in Dignity; Tara Doherty, Jimmy Power, Christina Power, Anthony Holohan, Mary Oyediran, Martin Byrne,, Jeremie Lugemba, Eithna Hogan, Liam O’Meara, Kelsey, May Daly, Halyna Budilova, Rosie Meade, Lesley Byrne, Ian Anthony Lawless, Paul Curran family, Colm Keegan, Roxanna Nic Liam, Dr Michael Pierce, Sinead McClure, Paul Murray, Kay Foran, Paula Meehan

Produced by Ciaran Murray and Paula Wiseman. Presented by Ciaran Murray.

This series is made with the support of Coimisiún Na Mean and the Television license fee.