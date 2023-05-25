New audio drama broadcasting at 6pm on Thursday the 1st June 2023.

The Whale and the Swan by Fiona Browne

Marie is pregnant at a young age and finds herself in the care of the nuns. Her daily reality is stark and brutal. In order to survive she creates her own world among the hanging sheets of the laundry, and regularly escapes into ‘Suchatime’

Directed by Anna Nugent

Cast:

Noreen – Fiona Browne

Sister Augusta/Mother Superior/ Aunt Joan – Noni Stapleton

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.