Posted by paul on January 9, 2019 at 11:15 am

History comes alive through the songs and poems of Ireland’s modern revolutionary period (1887- 1926)

Broadcasting every Friday at 6.30pm from Jan 18th until March 22nd

The Indignant Muse is a ten part radio series adapted from the landmark book of the same name published by Lilliput Press. Join Terry Moylan as he brings listeners on a journey through an alternative musical history, pockmarked by battle and rebellion. This Near FM produced radio series follows the same chronological order as the book as we select some of the best song and verse from each period. We are delighted to have the revered An Góilín singers join us for this series to add colourful and authentic interpretations of the songs and poems featured.

The series will broadcast every Friday from January 18th until March 22nd at 6.30pm.

The Indignant Muse is supported by the Broadcasting authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.

Producer/Editor – Paul Loughran

Presenter/Interviewer/Researcher – Terry Moylan

Theme music – The Four Star Trio

Singers/reciters – Manus O’Riordan, Daoiri Farrell, Sean Ó hEarcáin, Barry Gleeson, Jerry O’Reilly, Eoiní Maidhcí Ó Súilleabháin, Fergus Russell, Máire Níc Chróinín, Antaine Ó Faracháin, Ronnie Drew, Terry Moylan, Helen Diamond, Ulick O’Connor, Frank Harte, Luke Cheevers, Dominic Behan, Clancy Brothers, Ciaran Murray, The Dubliners, Brendan Behan, Liam Weldon, Damien Dempsey, Jimmy Crowley, Irene Martin, Michael Halliwell and David Miller, The Black Brothers, Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp, Paul Robeson, Sean Dunphy, Dick Hogan, Tom Lenihan, Niall Tóibín, Tim Dennehy