Near FM live from Kilbarrack Family Fun day 2023

Broadcasting Monday July 17th at 2pm

Join Near Fm presenters Debbie McMahon and George Mulcahy as they meet a diverse bunch of people from the community of Kilbarrack as they celebrate their annual family fun day. We hear from representatives from Kilbarrack Coast Community Project (KCCP), ReachOut, Women’s Recovery Group and some very enthusiastic young football fans. All sound tracked by some great 80’s music.

Production support from Paula Wiseman. Sound by Gay Graham and Gabor Zajzon.

Made with the support of BAI Social benefit funding.