All For One (Donaghmede Men’s Shed)

Join us on Tuesday July 25th at 6pm on Near FM 90.3

Donaghmede Men’s Shed

The men’s shed initiative has its origin in late 1970’s Australia. In no time the word had spread to Ireland and in 2011 the 32 County wide Irish Men’s Sheds Association was founded. Rooted in the community the ‘shed’ concept is indeed ingenious. The familiarity of a ‘shed’ mind set creates a feeling of inclusivity and ownership, engendering a sense of belonging. This is paramount in facilitating the aim of improving men’s social, personal and mental wellbeing.

Tune in to this inspiring radio documentary where through the testament and stories of the members of the Donaghmede Men’s Shed branch we experience at first-hand the machinations of this incredible movement.

Devised and produced by Enda Roche. Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.