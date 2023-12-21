“Survive & Thrive” Podcast

A new podcast has launched on our podcast network nearcast.ie

Tallaght Local Drugs & Alcohol Task Force (TDATF) presents “Survive & Thrive”, a podcast which aims to empower and give voice to individuals, families and communities impacted by substance misuse. Yes, there are many stories of poverty, suffering and trauma in our communities, as a result of drugs & alcohol misuse; but there are also stories of great resilience, hope and support. Lived experience is extremely valuable in shaping the work we do as a Task Force and that of our amazing frontline community drug services.

Through this podcast we also want to promote these addiction support services, reduce stigma associated with substance misuse and hopefully encourage anyone isolated to take that first step in asking for help.

Tallaght Local Drugs & Alcohol Task Force was set up in 1997 to facilitate a more effective response to substance misuse, in the communities of Tallaght and Whitechurch. For more visit https://tallaghtdatf.ie/