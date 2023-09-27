Golden Years – Outside Broadcast

Tune in on Monday Oct 2nd at 11am for a fantastically atmospheric Outside Broadcast from the Golden Years Community Group in Darndale. Join Magic Moments’ John Markey, and Gerry Cooley as they present music, interviews, songs and stories with Golden Years members, marking International Day of Older persons.

Production Team

Producer – Debbie McMahon. Presenters – John Markey and Gerry Cooley. Floor manager – Paula Wiseman. Technical Coordination – Paul Loughran. Sound and Edit – Gabor Zajzon.

Social benefit programming is made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.