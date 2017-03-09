Posted by paul on March 9, 2017 at 12:23 pm

The Hugh Lane Concert series will showcase contemporary, traditional, classical and jazz music concerts recorded at the Hugh Lane Gallery in Dublin, as part of the Sundays @ Noon concerts.

Starting on Tuesday March 14th @ 3pm, this radio series captures the best in Irish and international based composers and musicians performing in front of a live audience.

As well as the performances, Near FM have recorded in-depth interviews with the musicians, and reactions from members of the public.

Programme one features jazz music duo Lars Jansson and Ronan Guilfoyle. They have been performing together for many years and in this programme they are collaborating on Lars own compositions.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.