Near FM will be hosting a series of talks on the topic of Dublin and the Great War.

Wednesdays April 5th, 12th & 19th at 6.15 pm

Location: Coolock Library, Barryscourt Road

April 5th:

Padraig Yeates (the influence of the Russian Revolution) John Dorney (anti-war agitation in Dublin, socialists, pacifists and republicans)

April 12th:

Niamh Murray (Irish Suffragettes and the Great War) Fionnuala Walsh (Women at work during the Great War)

April 19th:

Tom Burke (The Royal Dublin Fusiliers) nd Jennifer Wellington (Remembrance and the Great War)

With songs from the era by An Góilín Singers

Events will be recorded and broadcasted in the summer.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.