Visa Factories or English Schools

Posted by paul on September 19, 2016 at 8:52 am

Over the last three years, the English language Industry in Ireland has suffered many school closures, exposing the malpractice taking place in some schools and resulting in hundreds of international students losing large sums of money. This hour-long documentary, produced by Sarah-Jane Fortune and funded by The Mary Raftery Investigative Journalism Fund, explores the effects of the closures on students while discovering how the industry is regulated and assessing what the future holds for the industry in Ireland.

To be broadcast on Monday 26th September 2016 at 7pm on Near FM.