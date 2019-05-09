EU Election Special Live

Broadcasting Thurs May 16th at 8pm

Tune into Near FM on Thursday May 16th at 8pm to hear from the Dublin candidates running for seats in the EU Parliament.

In front of a live audience in the Northside Civic Centre in Coolock, candidates will have the opportunity discuss and debate key issues central to Ireland’s place in the EU and will outline their vision for the EU. Candidates confirmed for the Election special are Clare Daly, Alex White, Barry Andrews, Gillian Brien, Gary Gannon, Lynn Boylan, Rita Harrold and Alice Mary Higgins.

Come and join the audience on the night, or tune in live to Near FM 90.3 or listen on our livestream

This Election Debate is supported by Communicating Europe, a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade initiative.