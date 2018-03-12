Posted by paul on March 12, 2018 at 2:53 pm

From Byway to Highway is a 4 part historical radio documentary series focusing on the lives of people living in the area of the Hole in the Wall Road, North East Dublin.

Once a quiet back road that linked Raheny with Portmarnock, the Hole in the Wall Road has become an urban hub for much of the traffic accessing the vast new development of Dublin’s Northern Fringe. The stories of the residents young and old of this small community are a living archive.

The listener is transported from green fields to duplexes and apartments from steam engines and wheat thrashers to Dart trains and Bus Lanes. But most importantly these stories serve as a timely and poignant reminder of how far Irish society has come and of times long gone but (as of yet) not forgotten as we are transported through a century and into a new millennium.

The 4 part Historical Radio Documentary series From Byway to Highway will be broadcast weekly on Near FM (90.3) from Thursday March 22nd until Thursday April 12th at 5pm!

Listen online at: www.nearfm.ie/livestream

Podcast will be available after broadcast at http://nearfm.ie/podcast/

From Byway to Highway is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland through the television licence fee, is produced by Enda M. Roche and is a Pearlman Media Production for Near FM.