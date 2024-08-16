History, Latest, Networking, Outside Broadcasts, Special Interest

Trinity Talks: Dublin’s Hidden Histories

Broadcasting Thursdays at 6pm – April 24th, May 1st, May 8th, May 15th, May 29th and June 5th

Dublin’s Hidden Histories is the latest series of ‘Trinity Talks’ from the Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute and Near FM. In this series of talks and radio programmes, we will feature an exploration of sites in Dublin which are the subject of ‘difficult’ histories, from asylums to prisons. Near FM listeners and live audience members will have the opportunity to engage with experienced researchers and compelling storytellers in their subject areas for this exploration of ‘history in the shadows’. The stories will be accompanied by live performances by An Góilín singers.

These talks will take place on Tuesday April 8th, 15th, 29th, May 13th, 20th and 27th all at 12 noon. They will be subsequently broadcast on Near FM with dates to be announced. You can listen to Near FM online www.nearfm.ie/livestream or on 90.3FM

To book free tickets to any of the talks visit the event page at https://www.tcd.ie/trinitylongroomhub/events/trinity-talks-dublins-hidden-histories-/

The series is made with the support of Coimisiún Na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme, with the Television Licence fee.

