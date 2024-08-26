Starts Friday September 6th around 12 noon

A young Paul Harrison

Life after Stalin – A Dubliner’s Diary is a new 12 part series written and presented by Paul Harrison. In the series Paul reflects on how he was born in 1953, the day before Joseph Stalin died. Paul take’s a light-hearted look at what has happened in the world since his entry into it and Stalin’s exit from it. Paul being a North-sider born and bred, offers personal reflections on events and issues from the 1950s, 60s and 70s that all have a Dublin connection. Tune in every Friday around 12 noon from September 6th as part of Northside Today.

Written and presented by Paul Harrison. Audio production by Gabor Zajzon. Music is The Marino Waltz by John Sheehan. Produced in Near FM studios, Coolock, Dublin.

