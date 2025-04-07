… will broadcast on Friday, December 19th at 7pm. Produced by Berni Dwan, with audio production by Declan McGlade, Rebel Parish: Rebel Bus, is a combination of nostalgia firmly backed up by history, capturing personal experiences about growing up in one Dublin’s most historic neighbourhoods, Rathfarnham, between the 1940s and the 1970s and how these experiences relate to the historically significant sites in that neighbourhood. Rathfarnham’s green spaces and havens of carefree play have shrunk since 1940s, the next generation’s back garden always being the previous generation’s field of dreams, and so the journey continues, a journey we will take with three generations of women and girls who grew from child to teenager to young adult in Rathfarnham between the 1940s and the 1970s, while, almost invisibly, the landscape changed from semi-rural to ultra-modern concrete suburb of large housing estates, apartment blocks and supersized shopping centres, gyms and office blocks. But enough protected space remains to allow us to dream nostalgically.

Through music, poetry, history and discussion, the historical provenance of a Dublin suburb that punches above its weight, gets one hour to shine on the radio.

You will hear 11-year-old Marcas O’Scolaí – historian and 5th class student from Harcourt Terrace Educate Together, bring us on a tour of the Pearse Musuem,

6th year students from Gaelcholáiste an Phiarsaigh in Rathfarnham, performing the Rebel Bus poem – Cara Ní Mhaonaigh, Ellie Ní Mharnáin, Erin Ní Chearúil, Matilda Ní Oibicín, Alesha Ní Cheallaigh, Laura Nic Phiaraic, Róisín Binse, Bláithín Ní Riain, Sarah Breathnach, Saoirse Ní Lia, Éabha Ní Ainmhire,

Their fellow students performing a beautiful rendition of O’Donnell Abú – Caoimhe Nic Aoidh, Oisín Ó hÉigeartaigh, and Millie Boughton,

Members of Rathfarnham Women’s Shed – Pauline Dwan, Lydia O’Halloran and Margaret Sheeran, joined by Emer Keating, and historian, John Dorney, also from Rathfarnham.

The magnificent promotional artwork was created by early career artist, Evan McLoughlin, and the Rebel Bus poem was written by Berni Dwan.

Rebel Parish: Rebel Bus was made with the support of Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.

If only we had a time machine. Welcome to the Rebel Parish of Rathfarnham, and the number 16 Rebel Bus – all in the shadow of Patrick Pearse’s St Enda’s College and still immersed in the legacy of the 1916 Rising.

