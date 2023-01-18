Mendelssohn re-imagined

Podcast now available at https://nearfm.ie/podcast/the-hugh-lane-concert-series-the-fews-ensemble/

This 90 minute programme features an exhilarating performance by Newry Chamber Music group, The Fews Ensemble, as they reimagine Mendelssohn by performing the original Octet in E-flat major in it’s entirety for the first time in Ireland. The original octet was written when Mendelssohn was only 16! The performance also features works by Northern Irish composers Amy Rooney and Brian Connor. The concert programme is interspersed with an insightful interview with virtuosic musicians Joanne Quigley-McParland (violin) and Jonathan Aasgaard (cello).

The concert was recorded by Gay Graham and Paul Loughran. Interviews recorded by Paul Loughran. Concert and programme mixed by Paul Loughran. Technical support Adriano Puppo and Gary Kirwan. Interviews by Mary Barnecutt, and audience reactions by Dara O’Leary. Thanks to all in the Hugh Lane gallery, Dublin. Images courtesy of Emmet White.

First broadcast on Near FM on Tuesday Jan 24th at 2pm..

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.