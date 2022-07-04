DERA (Donaghmede Estate Residents Association) is 50 Years young and we are Celebrating!

The 1960’s saw huge changes across Irish society including in the area of housing. Ireland was on a high, it’s people were buoyant and it’s here that we start our story. Dublin Corporation and County Council embarked on an amazing strategy to produce high quality houses for sale at a time of short housing supply. The story of DERA (Donaghmede Estate Residents Association) is a unique tale of courage, and of unstoppable aspirations of a community newly formed and a determination that still remains strong today. Join us for “DERA – 50 Years Young” which will be broadcast on the Friday 15th at 12 noon here on Near FM.

“DERA – 50 Years Young” is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme, is produced by Enda M. Roche and is a Pearlman Media Production for Near FM.