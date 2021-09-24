75 Years on the Go

Córas Iompair Éireann (CIÉ), is Ireland’s national public transport provider. The stats show the number of employees of the combined CIÉ Group at 10,046 in 2018. The stats for 2018 also show that the CIÉ Group facilitated a staggering 276 million Customer Journeys in that year alone.

Over this 3 part radio documentary series we learn about the history of transport in Ireland and about ourselves as a nation. Through personal testament from staff across the group, we discover how CIE and its subsidiaries has helped shape Irish economic and cultural life and how Irish economic and cultural development has shaped CIE.

The 75th anniversary offers a unique opportunity to examine an entity that impinges greatly on all our lives but somehow manages to go unnoticed.

Do join us on our epic journey through time and space via Ireland’s immense transport system – on Monday the 4th, 11th and 18th of October 2021 at 2 pm on Near FM. You won’t be disappointed!

Produced by Enda M.Roche /Pearlman Media for Near FM.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television licence Fee.