A Wild Year on the Northside

Broadcasting in June – Thursday 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th at 7pm

This new series will take a lyrical look at a year in nature on the Northside of Dublin City. Each of the four episodes will focus on a different season and give listeners a calendar of nature’s spectacles and the amazing proliferation of wildlife that we can encounter on our doorstep. The series will aim to educate and inform our listeners to where and when they can see these events and talk to some of the volunteers and organisations that attempt to promote and protect  the city’s wild animals and habitats. 

With contributions from local conservation organisations including Birdwatch Ireland, The Irish Wildlife Trust and The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group. The episodes will be recorded on location in some of Dublin’s richest locations for biodiversity… like the Bull Island, Howth, Ireland’s Eye and the Phoenix Park and will detail some of the fascinating natural events that occur during  “A Wild Year on the Northside”.

Produced, presented and sound design by Edd Kealy.

The series is made with the support of Coimisiún Na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme, with the Television License fee.

