Tuesday May 30th at 6pm

For the first time on Irish radio Near FM are proud to present The History of Irish Marathon Running. Produced and presented by Dave Hooper, with additional narration by broadcasting legend Jimmy Magee, this hour long documentary traces the history of Irish marathon running in Ireland from its imperial beginnings in the early 20th century, to the golden days of John Treacy, Jerry Kiernan, The Hooper Bros, Neil Cusack and Catriona McKiernan right up to the Rio Olympic games.

Tune in on Tuesday May 30th at 6pm. Only on Near FM

Theme music Fitzcarraldo courtesy of The Frames. Photo courtesy of Caroline Tuite.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.