JJ’s – The Story of JJ Smyths

Broadcasting Thursday April 25th at 2pm

Near FM present JJ’s a radio documentary about the revered Jazz and Blues music venue JJ Smyths which operated on Dublin’s Aungier Street for over 30 years. Listen in to hear the story of how JJ Smyth’s transformed from a function room above a pub into the most authentic Jazz and Blues club in Ireland. Featuring contributions from some of the many musicians, staff and promoters who knew JJ’s best.

Broadcasting at 2pm on Thursday April 25th as part of Pat Farrell’s Behind the Groove blues programme

Produced, narrated and edited by Paul Loughran. JJ’s is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme with the television licence fee.