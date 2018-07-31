Posted by paul on July 31, 2018 at 11:40 am

Broadcasting on Tuesday 7th, 14th and 21st of August at 12 noon on Near FM

Dublin in 1918 looks back at our capital city 100 years ago. Join our presenters Ciarán Murray and Donie Tarrant in the company of historians Maeve Casserly, Ida Milne, Cormac Moore, Richard McElligott, Donal Fallon and Cathy Scuffil.

Episode one – Recorded in Coolock Library, presented by Ciaran Murray. Disease and hunger in 1918 with Maeve Casserly, Ida Milne

Episode two – Recorded in Coolock Library, presented by Donie Tarrant. Sport, entertainment and politics in 918 with Cormac Moore

Episode three – Recorded in Raheny Library, presented by Ciaran Murray. The tenements and the Compo Claims Culture of Dublin 100 years ago with Richard McElligott, Donal Fallon and Cathy Scuffil.

Dublin in 1918 is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland through the television licence fee.