Dublin and the Black & Tan War

Near FM present a new series of exciting historical talks in local libraries, as part of the Dublin Festival of History 2019

Join us for some some expert historical talks and live music in your local library on the following dates and times:

JEWS AND PROTESTANTS IN THE ERA OF THE TAN WAR

with Ida Milne, Melanie Brown and host Berni Dwan with music by Eddie Sherlock and Eoin Dillion

Ballymun Library – 02/10/2019 at 6:30pm

THE BORDER AND THE DEMOCRATIC PROGRAMME IN THE ERA OF THE TAN WAR

Cormac Moore (Historian in Residence, Dublin City Council, North Central Area), Padraig Yeats and host Berni Dwan with music by Eddie Sherlock and Eoin Dillion

Donaghmede Library – 10/10/2019 at 6:30pm

WOMEN IN DUBLIN IN THE ERA OF THE TAN WAR

Maeve Casserly and Mary Muldowney (Historians in Residence, Dublin City Council) and host Berni Dwan with music by Eddie Sherlock and Eoin Dillion

Raheny Library 16/10/2019 at 6:30pm

The series will be recorded for broadcast at a later date.

Made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the television licence fee.