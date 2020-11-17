50 Years A Growing, a radio documentary will broadcast on Near FM on ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Wed Nov 25th at 2.30pm.

Coláiste Dhúlaigh, Post Primary School in Coolock, is 50 years old and we’re celebrating!

In Sept 1966 the then Minister for Education Donogh O’Mally, announced his plans for Free universal secondary education. This directive heralded in a new dawn for education and paved the way for schools like Colaiste Dhulaigh, a new post primary school in Coolock to open its doors for the 1969/70 school term.

Join us on a journey through time, as pupils and teachers past and present tell the story of how the school has impacted on everyone associated with it, and how it has developed and shaped the lives of a community over 50 years.

The 50 Years A Growing radio documentary will be broadcast on Near FM on ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Wed Nov 25th 2020 at 2.30pm.

50 Years A Growing is produced by Enda M. Roche, is a Pearlman Media Production for Near FM and is supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Sound & Vision scheme through the television licence fee.