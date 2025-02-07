The Hugh Lane Concert series – Mayah Kadish & Tim Cape

Broadcasting on Tuesday 11th February at 2pm on Near FM

Mayah Kadish and Time Cape

Near FM is delighted to present the latest in our Hugh Lane Concert series, featuring renowned violinist Mayah Kadish accompanied by Tim Cape on electronics. The concert was recorded on Jan 12th 2025 in Dublin’s Hugh Lane gallery as part of the weekly Sunday at Noon series. In this programme we hear the concert interspersed with an in depth interview with Mayah and Tim, as well as audience reaction to the concert.

Concert Programme

Sarah Nemtsov – Kadosh (Irish premiere)

Claudio Monteverdi – Cor mio non mori? E mori (diminutions by Mayah Kadish)

Mayah Kadish – Bloodstone (world premiere)

Elischa Kaminer – yamim noraim episode 1 (world premiere)

Sara Cubarsi – The Blind Cow (Irish premiere)

Timothy Cape – Edika Liiko (Irish premiere)

Credits – Series Producer is Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp, Radio Programme mixed by Paul Loughran, Interview and links by Cliodhna Ryan, Concert recorded by Ber Quinn, Interview recorded by Gabor Zajzon, Audience reaction by Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp. Made with the support of Coimisiún Na Mean with the Television License fee.

Mayah Kadish is principle violinist of Berlin-based contemporary ensemble s t a r g a z e directed by André de Ridder and London-based contemporary group Ensemble x.y, and founding member of the baroque trio sonata group La Vaghezza. As concertmaster and sometimes soloist she has worked with the European Union Baroque Orchestra, La Tempête, Orchestra Controcorrente, Oxford Baroque, among others.

Mayah was born in Rome and grew up in London. At university she studied philosophy at King’s College London and worked as a translator from French and Italian to English. She obtained her Master’s degree as a violinist from the Royal Academy of Music London, and studied the baroque violin with Enrico Onofri in Sicily. She plays on baroque and modern violins made by Philip Ihle in 2019 and 2016 respectively.

mayahkadish.com

Timothy Cape is a composer from Donegal who often performs his own pieces, or works closely with musicians to find a connection between their idiosyncrasies and his, prioritising a direct communication with the audience. Exploring the psychological effects of post-fordist labour, his recent work uses performative processes to destroy ideological uses of language and rearrange them into new, mysterious languages which are then treated musically to summon ghosts of past events and invoke desired futures. In 2022 he was selected for the Venice Biennale Music College, which includes a festival commission for Italian percussion trio Ars Ludi and Soprano Esther Rispens. Other Commissions included hcmf// (UK), Kirkos Ensemble (IE) and percussionist Angela Hui Wai Nok (five performances internationally), Spitalfields Festival and Britten Pears foundation. Three of his pieces have had live broadcasts on BBC Radio 3 since ’16, and international performances include Spor Festival DK, Aldeburgh Festival UK, Perifirein NO, Music Current IE, and Constellations US. He is a member of Bastard Assignments, a group of composer-performers called “one of the most exciting forces in contemporary music” (Financial Times ’20) and “at the forefront of London’s DIY new music scene” (Neue Zeitung fur Musik ’19). timothycape.net