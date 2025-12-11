Latest, Programmes, Special Interest

The Hugh Lane Concert series is back

…. with two new concert programmes broadcasting this December on Near FM. First up is the improvised trio of John Butcher, Werner Dafeldecker, and Roy Carroll, followed two weeks later by Dragonfly: Danusha Waskiewicz and Naomi Berrill, combining cello, viola and vocals.

Tues Dec 8th at 2pm – John Butcher, Werner Dafeldecker, and Roy Carroll

The new trio of John Butcher (Saxophone), Werner Dafeldecker (Double Bass), and Roy Carroll (Electronics) unites three singular voices.  In this new formation, the trio combines forensic attention to sound with visceral intensity—fracturing time, form, and material. Their music unfolds as a tapestry of glistening details, unstable structures, and shifting acoustic perspectives.

Tues Dec 22nd at 2pm –  Dragonfly: Danusha Waskiewicz and Naomi Berrill 

Dragonfly, Danusha Waskiewicz on viola and Naomi Berrill on cello, create a richly layered soundscape, where each performer plays and sings simultaneously. Instruments and voices merge into a single gesture, where the physicality of sound becomes storytelling. The result is a polyphonic texture suspended between eras and cultures. Classical, baroque, and folk repertoires are reimagined through a visionary language.

Credits – Radio series produced and mixed by Paul Loughran, Interview and presentation by Cliodhna Ryan. Production team of Gay Graham, Gabor Zajzon and Jaye Palmer. Made with the support of Coimisiún Na Mean with the Television License fee.

Thanks to Mary Barnecutt and the Sunday at Noon concert series. Thanks to all in the Abbey Presbyterian Church, Parnell Square.

