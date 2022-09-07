We want more local, younger voices on air!

Radio & Podcast Training

Are you interested in learning how to produce your own radio programme or podcast, in a supportive environment? Near FM, based in Coolock, are looking for more local young people to get involved with the station and are recruiting people aged 18-30yrs from Dublin 5, 11, 13, 17 and surrounding areas, to take part in a media skills training course, starting this October 2022.

Near FM’s Mel Hughes in studio

Content: You’ll learn about radio, podcast, interviewing, media law, media literacy, research, studios, editing and have the opportunity to produce your own group programme.

Near FM’s Dara O’Leary in studio.

Timeframe: It will run over 7 weeks, 2 hours per week starting on Tuesday October 11th 2022 between 10.15am -12.30pm. (Additional studio time for production of programmes may be needed and can be arranged after week 7)

Location: Training Room, 1st Floor, Northside Civic Centre, Coolock, Dublin 17

To register your interest please get back by Tuesday October 4th by filling in this short google form https://forms.gle/GciU9znn8aKb9xod8 (it should take about 2 mins). Registration does not guarantee a place on the course. If we have more people than we can facilitate, a waiting list may become operational.

Cost: This training initiative is subsidised by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as part of their social benefit strand. The cost to participants is a €50.00 registration fee. The €50.00 is payable on the first day by cash, or in advance via bank transfer. We never want cost to be a barrier to people joining our training, concessionary fees available upon request.