Near FM stand against Racism

Racism is wrong and unjust! We are all one human race. Let’s treat each other with love, respect and dignity regardless of our nationality and ethnicity. We stand for an Ireland where we all take part in the fight for equality and equal rights in housing, jobs, welfare, justice, law, health and education. Let us create the conditions together to foster the love that spurs us to higher levels of tolerance and unites us to build a better society.

We stand for equality for all, one human race, one world, one love! Let’s spread love, not hate! Say No To Racism!



INAR, the Irish Network Against Racism encourages you to report all racist incidents to the iReport.ie online racist incident reporting system.

Near FM, supporting equality.