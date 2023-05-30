Tune into your local community radio station on Friday June 16th from 11.00am-5.30pm National Community Radio Day celebrating Traveller community!

With a mix of live guests and pre-recorded interviews by Near FM and our sister community radio stations Flirt FM, Liffey Sound, Phoenix FM, Athlone Community Radio, Loughrea Community Radio and Claremorris Community Radio including a live outside broadcast with Near FM’s pop up radio studio from Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre from 2.00-3.30pm.

National Community Radio Day, an initiative of Craol- The Community Radio Forum of Ireland with support from Coimisiun na Meán.