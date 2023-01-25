Broadcasting every Friday at 7pm, starts Friday Feb 3rd.

Near FM are excited to be involved in a brand new European wide radio series. The Independent Radio Exchange (Indie-RE) is a music programme playing new, independent music from across Europe. Broadcasting on Near FM every Friday at 7pm. The series is produced by a team of community radio stations from 8 European countries. Near FM are in partnership with Radio Student (Slovenia), Radio Corax (Germany), Radio Helsinki (Austria), EMA (Spain), Civil Radio (Hungary), Campus Radio (France) and Radio Student Zagreb (Croatia). Tune in each week for music and interviews from the best up and coming music artists from across Europe.

The series will also broadcast on three Irish radio stations, Flirt FM (Saturdays at 6pm), Community Radio Kilkenny and Phoenix FM (Sundays at 6pm).

If you are an up and coming Irish based band /artist, or you know one, you can submit tracks for consideration to indiere@near.ie