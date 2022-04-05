Broadcasting every Friday at 12 noon from April 22nd

Left to tight – Rob Buchanan, Elaine King, Fiadh Trevaskis Hoskins, Berni Dwan

Want to know more about coming-of-age novels and films and how they continue to inspire and motivate us today? Join Berni Dwan, and her intergenerational guests, on a brand new eight-part series – Growing up Between the Dustjackets – to discover how these universally loved stories are relevant to people of all ages facing their own social challenges today. Learn about young people – in fiction, memoir, and real life – succeeding beyond all expectations despite being challenged by misogyny, racism, indoctrination, fundamentalism, homophobia, prejudice, war and poverty.

Musician Hannah Cogan recording Dustjackets theme music Gavotte in A Minor by Jean-Baptiste Lilly and her original composition ‘Atonal’ to accompany actor readings.

Series is produced and presented by Berni Dwan. Sound by Ed Grannell. Dramatic readings by Tara Power and Alan O’Brien. Music by Hannah Cogan

L to R: Favour Ochonma and Oladipupo Adisa of the UCD Africa Society

Left to right: Karl Mooney, Scott Curran, Paul Smith from St Kevin’s CBS, Finglas.

Episode content – 20 novels and thirty-five guests later…….

Episode 1, April 22: Being Other – I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Persepolis – two students from UCD Africa Society – Favour Ochonma and Oladipupo Adisa and ‘and one former DCU student via Zoom from Johannesburg who formerly lived in Ireland – Nonhlanhla Banda, and Mary Oyediran from Near FM

Supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision scheme through the Television Licence Fee.