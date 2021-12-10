Gold.Berg.Werk
A radical re-interpretation of J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations – Broadcasting on Near FM, New Years Eve at 4.30pm
Ergodos is proud to release “Gold.Berg.Werk”, a radical re-interpretation of J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations by Austrian composer Karlheinz Essl, performed by pianist Xenia Pestova Bennett, with live electronic diffusion by Ed Bennett. The Goldberg Variations form a cornerstone of keyboard repertoire, yet we rarely question the mode of presentation for this work. Here, Essl offers a refreshing glimpse of a new performance practice: gorgeous time-stretched harmonies are manipulated in real time and played back through spatialised loudspeakers in between the piano variations, bringing together Baroque and contemporary sound worlds.
Photo: Marcin Lewandowski