Broadcasting Thursday Sept 30th at 2pm

Listen to inspirational speakers share their stories on how they have turned their life around and chose a different path following addiction and violence.

Get the message Out – There Is Another Way is a group of community organisations that have a youth / addiction focus that were brought together by Northside Partnership following the increase in drug related crime and violence in the area. Near FM recorded the launch of the campaign on Monday 13th September. Listen back to the inspirational launch of this important campaign. If you or someone you know is involved in the drugs economy and wants a way out, there are services there to help and support you! Please call the Edenmore Drug Intervention Team on 085 132 9821.

Organisations involved are: Northside Partnership, North Dublin Drugs Taskforce, EDIT (Edenmore Drug Intervention Team), KCCP (Kilbarrack Coast Community Programme), Donnycarney Youth Project, Kilmore West Youth Project, Sphere 17, The Dales, Travact, Archways Systemic Family Support, Mountjoy Prison.

