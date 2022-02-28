Friends of Near is a way for you to support the community work of Near Media Co-op.

We source funding from a variety of sources, but we not in receipt of core state funding. We have been fortunate to receive a range of grants but we are always looking at innovative ways of bringing a more regular income, and having our community more involved. Friends of Near gives friends and supporters the chance to actively support the community media work we love doing.

What we are asking from you?

We are asking you to commit to a donation of €5 or more per month on a continuous basis. Anyone can become a Friend of Near such as the producers, listeners, participants, engaged organisations,, family and friends – so please spread the word about this exciting project.

How do I join?

Paypal:

Click below to set up an online payment via Paypal.











Standing Order:

Joining is easy and there are a number of ways to donate.

Please email friends@near.ie and we’ll be in touch with details of how to set up a standing order with your bank.

What next?

Once you have committed to Friends of Near, contact Near Media Co-op by calling in to the office in Northside Civic Centre. You can email friends@near.ie or ring Niamh at 8671190 so we can send you out your welcome gift of an exclusive Friends of Near travel mug and we can offer you a tour of Near FM studios.

What will I see for my money?

If you’re a volunteer you will see new and updated equipment. The money raised from Friends of Near will go towards the upkeep and updating of all our equipment and allow us to keep independent voices from our community on air. We pride ourselves on using the latest Radio, TV and IT technology, but it’s expensive to keep.

And finally, thanks so much for all your support and dedication you are already giving to Near Media Co-op. We really appreciate it.



Terms and Conditions

All personal information will be kept confidential. (as per data protection law). Donors names may be published or kept anonymous as they wish.

Payment will be accepted by way of standing order or paypal to a Near Media Co-op account, collected on a monthly basis

The donation can be cancelled at any time by the donor or by Near Media Co-op.

Near Media Co-op is not obliged to take donations and does not have to give reasons why donations are not accepted from organisations or individuals.

No cash payments will be accepted.

No request for the return of a monthly donation will be accepted.

Being a Friend of Near does not entitle someone to become a Near volunteer or a Near Media Co-op shareholding member.

All funds will be used to support the upkeep and development of Near Media Co – op’s equipment and studios.

The amount collected will be available in the annual audited accounts of Near Media Co – op.

Near Media Coop retains the right to make changes to these polices.

Note: Near Media Co – op is a trading name for Dublin North East Community Communications Co Operative Society limited. It is a community owned not-for-profit cooperative, registered with the Registrar of Friendly Societies.

Near FM and Near TV productions produce and broadcast programmes about specialist music, arts, culture, history, heritage, local current affairs, sports, and minority issues and lots more.

Near FM holds a broadcast licence with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI)