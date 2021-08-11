Broadcasting every Monday in September at 2pm, starting Monday September 6th

EmployAbility Radio host, Maurice Newman

Employability Radio – In this short series of programmes the EmployAbility service highlights its own range of supports and services. It also speaks to employers, community service providers, and partner agencies about many of the issues around employment and disability in Ireland today. Hosted by Maurice Newman, with sound and editing by Paul Walsh.

The EmployAbility Service – The nationwide EmployAbility Service is an employment and recruitment service designed to assist people with a disability to secure and maintain a job in the open labour market. Employability works under contract for the Department of Social Protection.

Who is eligible? -People with a disability who are job ready and need a level of support to succeed in long-term and sustainable employment. The range of supports include:

Individual Needs Assessment, Vocational Profiling and Career Planning, Individual Employment Plans, Job Sourcing and Job Matching, On-the-Job Support and Coaching, Advice and Support to Employers, Follow-up Support and Mentoring to both Employers and Employees.