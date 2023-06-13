Deirdre O’Leary and Alex Petcu in Concert

Broadcasting Tuesday June 20th at 2pm

Recorded as part of the Sundays at Noon concert series in the beautiful surrounds of Dublin’s Hugh Lane gallery, on May 7th 2023, Near FM present a concert of clarinets and percussion by Deirdre O’Leary and Alex Petcu, performing works by Ross Edwards, Barry O’Halpin, Adam Scott Neal, Kevin Free and Susan Kander. We also have an interview with Deirdre, Alex and composer and Barry O’Halpin.

The programme is presented by Cliodhna Ryan. Produced by Dorothee Meyer Holtkamp. Programme editing and mixing by Paul Loughran. Concert mix by Gabor Zajzon. Production support by Gary Kirwan.

Made with the support of the Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision scheme through the Television License Fee.